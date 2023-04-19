The Pittsburgh Pirates and Mark Mathias, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias has two walks while hitting .250.

Twice in six games this season, Mathias has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Mathias has an RBI in one game this year.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

