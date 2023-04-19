Kris Bryant will lead the Colorado Rockies into a matchup with Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Pirates are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+100). The total for the contest is set at 11.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -120 +100 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Pittsburgh has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Pirates a 54.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-9-0).

The Pirates have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-3 8-4 5-4 6-3 8-5 3-2

