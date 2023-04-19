Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are sixth-best in MLB play with 23 total home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks seventh in baseball with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Pirates have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

Pittsburgh has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (85 total runs).

The Pirates are 14th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Pirates strike out 7.9 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in the majors.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.442).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

Oviedo is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Oviedo will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies - Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds - Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds - Home Rich Hill Hunter Greene 4/23/2023 Reds - Home Vince Velásquez Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard

