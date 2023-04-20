Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 18 hits and an OBP of .417, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen is batting .292 with three homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (29.4%).
- He has homered in four games this year (23.5%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%).
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.41 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Weaver will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP over his 26 games, putting together a 1-1 record.
