The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 18 hits and an OBP of .417, both of which are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen is batting .292 with three homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (29.4%).

He has homered in four games this year (23.5%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%).

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 12 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings