Austin Hedges -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .136 with a double and two walks.

Hedges has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hedges has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 8 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings