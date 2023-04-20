Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .261 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Santana enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), including six multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Santana has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weaver will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
- In 26 games last season he finished with a 1-1 record and had a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP.
