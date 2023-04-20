Connor Joe -- batting .342 with five doubles, two triples, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is batting .340 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this season, with multiple hits in 42.9% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Joe has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 11
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.41).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Weaver will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 29-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
  • In 26 games last season he finished with a 1-1 record and had a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP.
