Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- batting .342 with five doubles, two triples, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on April 20 at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .340 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this season, with multiple hits in 42.9% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Joe has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|11
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.41).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Weaver will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
- In 26 games last season he finished with a 1-1 record and had a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.