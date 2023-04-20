The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Devils-Rangers game on TBS, SN360, and TVAS.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR
3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ
1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ
12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR
11/28/2022 Rangers Devils 5-3 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers give up 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have 273 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Rangers are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5%
Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1%
Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.