The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .241.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 23.5% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 12
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.41 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Weaver starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the 29-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • In his 26 appearances last season he compiled a 1-1 record, had a 6.56 ERA, and a 1.822 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.