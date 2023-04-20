Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .241.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 23.5% of his games this year, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds' 5.41 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Weaver starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the 29-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In his 26 appearances last season he compiled a 1-1 record, had a 6.56 ERA, and a 1.822 WHIP.
