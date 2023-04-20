On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 2-for-6 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .222 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Hayes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (27.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

