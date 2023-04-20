On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 2-for-6 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .222 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Hayes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Hayes has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (27.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.41).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weaver gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came on in relief and went 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP over his 26 games, compiling a 1-1 record.
