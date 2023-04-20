The Pittsburgh Pirates versus Cincinnati Reds game on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Andrew McCutchen and Spencer Steer.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank sixth in MLB play with 25 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Pittsburgh is third in MLB, slugging .449.

The Pirates have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.257).

Pittsburgh is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (99 total).

The Pirates' .335 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Pirates strike out 7.8 times per game, the eighth-best average in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pittsburgh's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.436).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Roansy Contreras (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds - Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds - Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds - Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Roansy Contreras Michael Grove

