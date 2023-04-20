When the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7) and Cincinnati Reds (7-11) face off at PNC Park on Thursday, April 20, Roansy Contreras will get the ball for the Pirates, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the hill. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Pirates as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Contreras - PIT (1-1, 6.00 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

