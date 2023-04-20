Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 2-for-6 with a home run and four RBI last time out, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .319 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22.2% of his games this season (four of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|13
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.41 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weaver gets the call to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the 29-year-old righty threw in relief and went 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.822 WHIP, compiling a 1-1 record.
