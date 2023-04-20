The Pittsburgh Pirates and Rodolfo Castro, who went 2-for-6 with a home run and four RBI last time out, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .319 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), with more than one hit four times (22.2%).

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22.2% of his games this season (four of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 13 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings