Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.395) and total hits (18) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in six games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (16.7%).
- In eight games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.36 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.42), 25th in WHIP (1.158), and 38th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
