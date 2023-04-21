Andrew McCutchen -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.395) and total hits (18) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in six games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (16.7%).
  • In eight games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.36 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.42), 25th in WHIP (1.158), and 38th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
