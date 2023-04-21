Bryan Reynolds -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 21 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .544, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
  • Reynolds has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds has driven in a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.36).
  • The Reds rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
