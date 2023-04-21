The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, five walks and six RBI), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .254.

Santana has had a hit in 11 of 19 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Santana has an RBI in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings