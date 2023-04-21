Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup in this article.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG, and BSOH
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-1.5)
|211.5
|-125
|+105
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-1.5)
|211.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-2)
|211
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Knicks (-1.5)
|210.5
|-130
|+110
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
- The Cavaliers have a +441 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.
- These teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 220 combined points per game, 8.5 more points than this contest's over/under.
- New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
- Cleveland has covered 42 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Donovan Mitchell
|29.5
|-115
|28.3
|Darius Garland
|22.5
|-110
|21.6
|Evan Mobley
|14.5
|-115
|16.2
|Jarrett Allen
|13.5
|+100
|14.3
