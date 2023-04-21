The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 39-19 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 20th.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 112.3 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Cleveland is 33-12 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Cavaliers are putting up more points at home (113.2 per game) than away (111.3). And they are giving up less at home (105) than on the road (108.8).

Cleveland is conceding fewer points at home (105 per game) than away (108.8).

At home the Cavaliers are picking up 25.6 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (24.3).

