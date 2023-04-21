After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while hitting .340.

Joe has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Joe has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 11 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings