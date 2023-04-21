After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while hitting .340.
  • Joe has picked up a hit in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Joe has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 11
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.36 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.42 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
