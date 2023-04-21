After hitting .310 with a double, five home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .263 with a double, five home runs and eight walks.
  • In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), Suwinski has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (30.8%), and in 10.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in seven games this year (53.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.36).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.42), 25th in WHIP (1.158), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.