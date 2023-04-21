Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .310 with a double, five home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Reds.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .263 with a double, five home runs and eight walks.
- In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), Suwinski has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (30.8%), and in 10.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in seven games this year (53.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.36).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.42), 25th in WHIP (1.158), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).
