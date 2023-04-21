After hitting .310 with a double, five home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is batting .263 with a double, five home runs and eight walks.

In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), Suwinski has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (30.8%), and in 10.4% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has driven in a run in seven games this year (53.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

