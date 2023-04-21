After hitting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .224 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Hayes will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.

Hayes has recorded a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including five multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In five games this season, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings