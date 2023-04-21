Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias has a double and three walks while batting .292.
- Mathias has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Mathias has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.36).
- The Reds rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
