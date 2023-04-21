The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Spencer Steer among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 27 total home runs.

Pittsburgh's .446 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Pirates are ninth in MLB with a .253 batting average.

Pittsburgh is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (103 total).

The Pirates are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Pirates strike out 8.0 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Pittsburgh has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.420).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (1-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Keller is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Keller will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds - Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds - Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Roansy Contreras Michael Grove 4/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.