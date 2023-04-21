Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) will square off with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-12) at PNC Park on Friday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been listed as the favorite three times this season and have won all of those games.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Connor Joe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

