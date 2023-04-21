Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.36 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Ashcraft (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.42 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks sixth, 1.158 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.