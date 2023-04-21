After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 6:35 PM ET on Friday.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .300 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

