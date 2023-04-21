How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is knotted up at 1-1.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Wild hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
|12/29/2022
|Wild
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.