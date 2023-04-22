The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

In 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had an RBI in six games this year (31.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).

He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings