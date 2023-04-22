Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 18 hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in six games this year (31.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).
- He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.27 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Cessa (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Friday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 13.50 ERA and 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .417 to his opponents.
