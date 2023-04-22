Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Austin Hedges -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .179 with a double and two walks.
- Hedges has a base hit in five of 10 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hedges has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cessa gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .417 batting average against him.
