Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Cessa. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.524) and total hits (23) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 76.2% of his 21 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Reynolds has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cessa (0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .417 batting average against him.
