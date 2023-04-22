On Saturday, Bryan Reynolds (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Cessa. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.524) and total hits (23) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 76.2% of his 21 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (19.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Reynolds has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings