After hitting .270 with five doubles, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.

In 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Santana has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (eight of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this year (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings