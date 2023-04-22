Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After hitting .270 with five doubles, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .253.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (eight of 20), with two or more RBI three times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this year (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.27).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Reds are sending Cessa (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .417 against him.
