Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 3-for-3 with a double in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .377.
- Joe is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Joe has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits seven times (43.8%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Joe has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 5.27 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cessa (0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Friday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .417 against him.
