Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .228 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had an RBI in four games this season (21.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.27).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cessa makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .417 against him.
