After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .228 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had an RBI in four games this season (21.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings