Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .383 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (110 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds and Luis Cessa on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .213 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Hayes has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

Hayes has driven in a run in five games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings