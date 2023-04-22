Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .383 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (110 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds and Luis Cessa on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .213 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • Hayes has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in five games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds' 5.27 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cessa (0-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 13.50 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with three strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .417 against him.
