Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .383 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (110 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds and Luis Cessa on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .213 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Hayes has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Hayes has driven in a run in five games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.27 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cessa (0-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 13.50 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with three strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .417 against him.
