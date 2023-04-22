Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this season.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 1-5 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers are dishing out 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers rank 24th in the NBA with 10.8 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis scores 116.9 points per game and give up 113, ranking them eighth in the NBA on offense and 11th on defense.
- At 26 assists per game, the Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).
- Memphis takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 62.8% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.
