Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Rich Hill, who will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 6:35 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Pirates have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+125). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won all four of the games they have been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Pirates have a 60% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by bookmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-11-0).

The Pirates have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they covered.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-3 9-4 6-4 8-3 10-5 4-2

