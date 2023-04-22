The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils Saturday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS to watch the Rangers and the Devils meet.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR
4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR
3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ
1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ
12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 34 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5%
Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1%
Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.
  • The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.