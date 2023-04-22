Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 22 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .288 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Castro has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 20 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.27 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Reds are sending Cessa (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 13.50 ERA and 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .417 to his opponents.
