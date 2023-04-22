Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .200.
- Marcano has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Marcano has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.27).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cessa gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA and three strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 13.50, with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .417 batting average against him.
