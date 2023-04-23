After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

McCutchen has driven home a run in six games this season (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.

He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings