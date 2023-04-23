Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .297 with six doubles, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), with multiple hits six times (28.6%).
- He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has driven home a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|12
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
- The Reds are sending Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
