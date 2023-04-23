After batting .297 with six doubles, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), with multiple hits six times (28.6%).

He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Santana has driven home a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings