Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (206.5)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .524 mark (43-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 57.6% of the time. That's more often than Cleveland covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (46.2%).
- New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, a better tally than the Cavaliers have put up (4-14) as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- On offense, Cleveland is the 25th-ranked squad in the league (112.3 points per game). On defense, it is best (106.9 points allowed per game).
- With 24.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-point makes (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
- Cleveland attempts 37.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.
