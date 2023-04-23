The New York Knicks (47-35) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Julius Randle, Mitchell and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Knicks defeated the Cavaliers, 99-79, on Friday. Jalen Brunson poured in a team-high 21 points for the Knicks, and added four rebounds and six assists. Mitchell had 22 points, plus seven rebounds and five assists, for the Cavaliers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 22 7 5 2 0 2 Caris LeVert 17 4 3 0 0 3 Darius Garland 10 2 3 4 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell is putting up a team-best 28.3 points per game. And he is delivering 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in league).

Evan Mobley is the Cavaliers' top rebounder (9 per game), and he averages 16.2 points and 2.8 assists.

Darius Garland is putting up a team-high 7.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Cavaliers receive 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jarrett Allen.

Caris LeVert gets the Cavaliers 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 26.8 3.9 4.2 1.3 0.5 3.3 Evan Mobley 11.8 9.1 2.7 0.6 1.8 0.1 Darius Garland 15.9 1.9 4.9 1 0.3 1.6 Jarrett Allen 8.4 6.3 1.4 0.5 1.1 0 Caris LeVert 11.2 2.4 2.2 0.4 0.4 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.