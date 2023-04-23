Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (hitting .351 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks while batting .357.
- In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%) Joe has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (41.2%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Joe has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (47.1%), including four games with multiple runs (23.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
- Greene (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.