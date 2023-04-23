The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (hitting .351 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks while batting .357.

In nine of 17 games this year (52.9%) Joe has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (41.2%).

In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Joe has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (47.1%), including four games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings