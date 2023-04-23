The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has two doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven in a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

