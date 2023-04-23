The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski has two doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .244.
  • Suwinski has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, one per game).
  • Greene (0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
