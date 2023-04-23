Jason Delay -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .313.

Delay has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

