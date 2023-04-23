Jason Delay -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .313.
  • Delay has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Delay has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Reds will send Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
