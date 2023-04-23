Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Delay -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .313.
- Delay has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Reds will send Greene (0-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
