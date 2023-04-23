On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .217 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Bae has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings