Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7) and the Cincinnati Reds (7-14) clashing at PNC Park (on April 23) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Pirates.

The probable pitchers are Vince Velasquez (2-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Hunter Greene for the Cincinnati Reds.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Pirates covered the spread.

This season, the Pirates have been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

Pittsburgh has entered five games this season favored by -115 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 109.

The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Pirates Schedule