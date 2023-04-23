The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are sixth in MLB action with 27 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh is fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage.

The Pirates have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).

Pittsburgh is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (109 total).

The Pirates' .330 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Pirates' eight strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.381).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Vince Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.12 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Velasquez is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Velasquez is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds W 4-3 Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds W 4-2 Home Mitch Keller Graham Ashcraft 4/22/2023 Reds W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Luis Cessa 4/23/2023 Reds - Home Vince Velásquez Hunter Greene 4/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Johan Oviedo Noah Syndergaard 4/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Roansy Contreras Michael Grove 4/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Mitch Keller Julio Urías 4/28/2023 Nationals - Away Rich Hill Chad Kuhl 4/29/2023 Nationals - Away Vince Velásquez Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.