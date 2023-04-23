On Sunday, April 23 at 1:35 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7) host the Cincinnati Reds (7-14) at PNC Park. Vince Velasquez will get the call for the Pirates, while Hunter Greene will take the hill for the Reds.

The favored Pirates have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -110. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Velasquez - PIT (2-2, 5.12 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-0, 4.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Pirates and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Pirates (-110), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Pirates are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Pirates have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Pirates won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.