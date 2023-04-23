Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (19.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 21 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, one per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
