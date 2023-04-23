Rodolfo Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .273 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (19.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 21 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings